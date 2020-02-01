What’s on: Shake off that chill at WinterWarm

Summary De Warande’s winter festival is back, with open fires, a light trail and its own beer. A great chamber music festival in Bruges and celebrated American author Jesse Ball rounds out our picks of the week

WinterWarm

Has your holiday feeling been completely washed away by end-January rain? Then make your way to the woods of the Hoge Rielen in Antwerp province for WinterWarm, an annual festival of lights, theatre, circus and a general cheery atmosphere hosted by De Warande.

For four of the five days, a path of light installations brighten up the forest floor (and your mood). The final day is devoted to families, with fun and creative workshops added to the mix. And naturally there is a Winterbar and food trucks. Warm your hands around open fires whilst sipping the festival’s own brew, Winterwarmbier. Unique overnight accommodation is available, too, in the donut-shaped Hostel Wadi, where floor-to-ceiling windows ensure an outstanding view of the trees outside. 5-9 February, Molenstraat 62, Kasterlee