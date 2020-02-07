What’s on: Stare loneliness in the face at Artefact Festival

Summary The art of loneliness is on display in Leuven, while crushing capitalism is the focus of an exhibition in Ostend and Brussels brightens up the winter

Artefact Festival

Leuven’s annual Artefact festival uses the arts to address specific themes, and this year it’s loneliness. The subject has cropped up a lot in the media over the last few years because the constant connections that social media provides does not appear to have solved the problem – and in fact sometimes exacerbates it.

The festival offers many unique ways of exploring the topic. Take the exhibition Alone Together, for instance, which includes the work of German-Indian artist Tino Sehgal. He creates installations that depend on the visitor to work, sometimes offering an intimate creation based on an individual’s actions and movements, sometimes on the movements of everyone at the exhibition. It removes the voyeur aspect of art, making it a collaboration. Then there are concerts, like Berlin-based King Midas Sound (pictured) preforming their latest album Solitude. Artefact also includes films and talks, as well as a special programme for kids. Talks and the exhibition are free, as are the guided tours, in English, Dutch and French. 13 February to 1 March, Stuk, Naamsestraat 96, Leuven