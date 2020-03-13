What’s (still) on: Exhibitions a safe bet this week

Summary As the threat of the coronavirus causes hundreds of events to be cancelled and venues to close their doors, museums appear to be weathering the storm. We advise you to check websites, however, before heading out the door

Kleureyck: Van Eyck’s Colours in Design

As you are surely aware, Ghent had dedicated 2020 to the 15th-century Flemish master Jan Van Eyck. This is to celebrate the ongoing restoration of “The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb’, or the Ghent Altarpiece, and it has inspired many museums to get creative in their exploration of Van Eyck’s influence on painting, design, architecture and beyond.

This exhibition in the city’s Design Museum takes Van Eyck’s use of colour as a stepping stone to explore designers who have a certain affinity for colour. Van Eyck revolutionised the use of colour in painting by creating new kinds of oil paint. His mixtures allowed him to use pigments, textures and glazes no one else had, putting him in a class of his own. Designers must also be innovative and creative, and they were put to the test by being given the assignment to create pieces or installations based on Van Eyck’s “Mystic Lamb” masterpiece. (The title of the exhibition, by the way, is a clever take on the Dutch word for ‘colourful’: kleurrijk) 13 March to 6 September, Design Museum Ghent, Jan Breydelstraat 5