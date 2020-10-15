What’s on: The stories behind 100 years of Congolese art in Antwerp

Korean Film Festival/Millenium International Documentary Festival

Not one but two film festivals in the capital this weekend. A high point in the yearly cavalcade of film festivals in Brussels is the Korean Film Festival, with feature-length and short films of all styles focusing on drama, documentary and animation. It opens with Peninsula, an official selection from the 2020 Cannes Film Festival that wasn’t screened as Cannes was cancelled. The film is a standalone sequel to Last Train to Busan, picking up the zombie tale four years later. The Millenium International Documentary Festival is also back this week with the screening of high-quality, independent documentary films from around the world. New this year: some of the movies are available for free online, even before the festival starts, to the first 300 people applying for each film. Pictured is Hristiana Rayakova’s The Pit, about the public baths in Varna, Bulgaria.

Korean Film Festival, 16-23 October, Bozar and Cinema Galeries

Millenium, 16-25 October, Bozar, Cinéma Vendome, Cinéma Aventure and Kinograph

