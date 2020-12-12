What’s on: Thinking beyond the monoculture at M KHA

The Art Hour



Mechelen is hosting a singularly unique kind of exhibition: Het Kunstuur (The Art Hour) brings together masterpieces of Belgian art, illuminates them in a dimly lit chapel to great effect and tells a story about each one of them. The stories are narrated by Flemish celebrities – such as cyclist Tom Boonen, sexologist Goedele Liekens and film director Stijn Coninx – who are projected onscreen next to the work. The Art Hour takes exactly one hour and is quite popular, so book in advance via the website. Visitors can choose from Dutch, English and French, though only the Dutch versions contain the original narration – the other versions are dubbed. Until 31 January, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Minderbroedersgang 1, Mechelen