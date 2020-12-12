What’s on: Thinking beyond the monoculture at M KHA
Must-see exhibitions in Antwerp and Mechelen, plus a unique interactive experience with Beethoven
Monoculture
This multi-disciplinary show features dozens of international artists and asks the big questions about what we take for granted as “normal” and what was is absolutely “other”. That could apply to art, but it also applies to everything, all around us, every day. Until 24 April, Leuvenstraat 32, Antwerp
Beethoven Physical Distance Experience
Lunalia, the Mechelen edition of the region-wide Festival of Flanders, had to cancel its ambitious five-week programme of concerts this year, dedicated to Ludwig van Beethoven. But it promises an equally ambitious digital event with the Beethoven Physical Distance Experience. Organisers aren't giving too much away, but they say that this is no ordinary concert stream, rather an invitation to become a musical dramaturge yourself. It launches smack dab on the most likely date of Beethoven’s 350th birthday but is available to experience after that. Find it on Lunalia’s website. From 16 December 12.00
The Art Hour
Mechelen is hosting a singularly unique kind of exhibition: Het Kunstuur (The Art Hour) brings together masterpieces of Belgian art, illuminates them in a dimly lit chapel to great effect and tells a story about each one of them. The stories are narrated by Flemish celebrities – such as cyclist Tom Boonen, sexologist Goedele Liekens and film director Stijn Coninx – who are projected onscreen next to the work. The Art Hour takes exactly one hour and is quite popular, so book in advance via the website. Visitors can choose from Dutch, English and French, though only the Dutch versions contain the original narration – the other versions are dubbed. Until 31 January, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Minderbroedersgang 1, Mechelen
KVS 24/7
Royal Flemish Theatre KVS has a dedicated streaming platform where it regularly sends out previously staged performances. Visitors can see dance and theatre free of charge, with English subtitles. You can even visit the digital bar to chat with other visitors.
