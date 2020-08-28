What’s on: Wonderful Things in Genk lives up to its name
An exhibition of photographs by the extraordinary Tim Walker tops our list of agenda picks this week, but there’s also a welcome post-lockdown shift that finds Het Theaterfestival and Jazz Middelheim back in business
Tim Walker: Wonderful Things
He also takes shots of some of the most interesting celebrities – Tilda Swinton, say, or Grace Jones – in extravagant or bombastic outfits. Whether his models are heavily bejewelled, covered in flowers or emerging from a packing crate like a life-size Barbie, they always have something to say to you. Sometimes it’s frivolous, but sometimes it’s urgent. Tim Walker: Wonderful Things has come to Genk straight from London and is the largest exhibition of his works to date. Until 3 January, C-Mine, Evence Coppéelaan 91, Genk
Het Theaterfestival
Het Theaterfestival is a selection of unique, thought-provoking or otherwise remarkable stage works that have been performed over the last 12 months in Belgium or the Netherlands. These are hot tickets that sell out, so have a look at the programme ASAP. Languages vary, but there are usually surtitles, so check out that info before you buy. Many of the performances are at Kaaitheater, where there is also a Theaterfestival Summer Bar. Right on the canal, the open-air space has food, drinks and lounge chairs aplenty. 3-13 September, across Brussels
Get tickets now : Jazz Middelheim 1.5
The show must go on: Like Ghent did this summer, Antwerp is hosting its annual jazz festival – just a bit less bigly. A line-up of mostly Belgian musicians will entertain 400 people per time slot. And frankly, some visitors like it better this way. No jostling for a view of the stage, no long lines for beer. There’s an intimacy and a comradery rarely felt at big summer festivals. Limited space, however, means ensuring your ticket by buying early. There is much on offer here, including the excellent avant-garde jazz collective Mâäk Quintet (pictured) and Dez Mona, a band whose 17 years have seen them play everything from experimental gospel to jazz-infused pop. 18-27 September, Park den Brandt, Beukenlaan 12, Wilrijk (Antwerp)
Photos, from top: ©Tim Walker Studio (cropped), ©Reyer Boxem/Kaaitheater, ©Iwona Pom