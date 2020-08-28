What’s on: Wonderful Things in Genk lives up to its name

Get tickets now : Jazz Middelheim 1.5



The show must go on: Like Ghent did this summer, Antwerp is hosting its annual jazz festival – just a bit less bigly. A line-up of mostly Belgian musicians will entertain 400 people per time slot. And frankly, some visitors like it better this way. No jostling for a view of the stage, no long lines for beer. There’s an intimacy and a comradery rarely felt at big summer festivals. Limited space, however, means ensuring your ticket by buying early. There is much on offer here, including the excellent avant-garde jazz collective Mâäk Quintet (pictured) and Dez Mona, a band whose 17 years have seen them play everything from experimental gospel to jazz-infused pop. 18-27 September, Park den Brandt, Beukenlaan 12, Wilrijk (Antwerp)