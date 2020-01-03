What’s on: The world under our feat uncovered

Angels in America

Toneelhuis/Olympique Dramatique is presenting a reworked version of Angels in America, reducing the original seven hours to one evening's programme. It is “an ode to the capacity of people to transform and survive. An expression of hope that a society can change course and evolve, like a tanker that – creaking under the strain, to be sure – heads up into the wind. But most of all, it is a plea for the strength and comfort that comes with love.” 7-9 January, NTGent Schouwburg, Sint-Baafsplein 17, Ghent (in Dutch); 14-17 January, KVS, Arduinkaai 7, Brussels (in Dutch with French subtitles)

Photos, from top: courtesy STAM, courtesy Manufacture 111 Bruxelles, courtesy Klankverbond, courtesy KVS