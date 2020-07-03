What’s on: Zomer van Antwerpen can’t be stopped
Corona be damned, Antwerp’s big summer bash is going forward, safety measures in place, while Brussels hosts an open-air club at Tour & Taxis
Zomer van Antwerpen
Opening weekend introduces the fantastic Spacetime, a giant-sized hammock you can take to with your bubble. It was designed by rope walker troupe Lyapunov, the best way to view their eye-popping shows high above the ground. The Zomerbar also has a roller-skating rink and “wonder mill” for the kids to climb on. But this is just one corner of Zomer van Antwerpen, which also includes Muziek in de Wijk (Music in the Neighbourhood), in which all of Antwerp’s districts get in on the act, open air cinema and the beloved Zomerfabriek in Berchem, with workshops, DJ sets and fashion shows, among scads more activities. Most of Zomer van Antwerpen is free, and the programmes can be downloaded in three languages. Until 30 August, across Antwerp
The House of Our Fathers / Mothers of Inventions
Influenced by the physical and social distancing that the coronavirus pandemic demands, Needcompany has re-invented The House of Our Fathers, a performance piece they created 10 years ago. Now it has expanded to include Mothers of Invention and become an eight-hour language-free performance piece. Visitors come and go as they please, paying what they want at the door. The piece mixes multiple generations, who move among artworks, cubes, live musicians and plexi-glass barriers, exploring the fundamental difference between production and reproduction, between acting and action. 3 July 16.00-midnight, 4 July 14.00-22.00, Mill, Gabrielle Petitstraat 4, Molenbeek (Brussels)
Muziek aan tafel
With its doors shut to big audiences, the De Roma concert hall in Antwerp has come up with an original way to welcome back the public: Tableside concerts. The formula is simple: You pay €50 for a three-course meal (meat or veggie) and the concert, which is an intimate affair in the venue’s restaurant. The event happens on Thursday nights, and bubbles of up to 10 people are welcome. Next week is sold out, but the others still have space. Thursdays until 30 July, De Roma, Turnhoutsebaan 286, Borgerhout (Antwerp)
PleinAir
Dance clubs aren’t allowed to re-open yet, so Fuse is taking the party outside. The new Fuse PleinAir at Tour & Taxis sees DJ-scored liveliness and a kick-back-with-cocktails vibe in an already atmospheric spot. Reservations are required for specific time slots in the afternoon and evenings. Currently only spots for the opening week are on offer, but more nights will open up later. A €12 ticket buys you €10 in drinks. Or you can just bring your lunch along earlier in the day and hang out for free. Whatever you choose, don’t miss Fuse this summer. From 9 July, Tour & Taxis, entrance at Rue Picard 7
All events have incorporated measures in response to the coronavirus. This usually means that space is limited to a certain number of people, so best to check websites for all relevant information
Photos, from top: ©Jonas Roosens/ZVA, ©Gwen Laroche/Needcompany, courtesy De Roma, ©Djesper/Fuse