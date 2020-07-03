What’s on: Zomer van Antwerpen can’t be stopped

Corona did not deter Antwerp’s big multi-spectacle summer-long festival from coming up with one hell of an edition. There are dozens of open-air concerts, theatre, circus and other creative surprises. They pop up on squares, lots and other unexpected places, as well as in the popular waterfront Zomerbar.

Opening weekend introduces the fantastic Spacetime, a giant-sized hammock you can take to with your bubble. It was designed by rope walker troupe Lyapunov, the best way to view their eye-popping shows high above the ground. The Zomerbar also has a roller-skating rink and “wonder mill” for the kids to climb on. But this is just one corner of Zomer van Antwerpen, which also includes Muziek in de Wijk (Music in the Neighbourhood), in which all of Antwerp’s districts get in on the act, open air cinema and the beloved Zomerfabriek in Berchem, with workshops, DJ sets and fashion shows, among scads more activities. Most of Zomer van Antwerpen is free, and the programmes can be downloaded in three languages. Until 30 August, across Antwerp