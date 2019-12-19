When Van Eyck meets biotechnology

Van Eyck 2.0

Then there are the vivid colours in the Altarpiece, which leads to a reflection on sustainable colours in fashion, for example, and how products from algae or bacteria can be used to replace chemical dyes that have a severe impact on the environment.

“That is pretty obvious,” says Bloemen. “In the painting, a lamb is being sacrificed, so what about the place of meat in the future? We are not going to slaughter animals anymore; we are going to grow meat or engineer alternatives from micro-organisms.”

In the end they identified four themes to explore in connection with Van Eyck’s “Adoration of the Mystic Lamb”, otherwise known as the Ghent Altarpiece. The first is food.

Since this overlaps with the Van Eyck year in Ghent, Glimps started to think about possible connections between the artist, the mediaeval setting, and what it could bring to the empowerment project in terms of innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

There is still this idea that we can change DNA and cure disease so that people will live indefinitely

The next theme is materials, not mycelium this time but bacterial cellulose devised by Flemish biotechnologist and artist Johan Geysen. This paper substitute – Geysen calls it “papur” – can be made into panels measuring two by four metres, and the idea is to get people to paint on it using bacterial pigments.

The final theme is health, connecting with the Fountain of Eternal Youth in the middle of the Altarpiece. “With recent evolutions in biotechnology, such as gene editing, there is still this idea that we can change DNA and cure disease so that people will live indefinitely,” says Bloemen.

The project will explore these themes through workshops and lectures by experts, while artists will be invited to the Duivelsteen to take inspiration from the ideas and materials created on the spot, and to exhibit bio-art.

A second Glimps project in the pipeline for 2020 will look at how organic waste streams in Ghent can be put to more unique uses than simply converting them into biogas to be burned for energy. “We will be collaborating with universities and design schools in Belgium, putting together teams of students, post-docs and PhDs to work on specific waste streams,” says Bloemen.

The main industrial partner of the project is Suez Belgium, with support due from Circular Flanders. As well as developing new solutions for the city, this will also give participants valuable experience in entrepreneurship.

Photos: ©Glimps (top); ©Frederik Van Allemeersch (centre)