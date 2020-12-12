Will ‘knuffelcontact’ be chosen as the Word of the Year?

‘Cuddle contact’ became known internationally as not only a terribly cute phrase but a way to stave off loneliness

And it’s not just appealing to the Flemish: The word – and indeed the concept – made international headlines last spring as countries were establishing their own set of coronavirus rules. Cuddle contact became known as not only a terribly cute phrase but a way to stave off isolation and loneliness, especially among single-member households.

A few non-corona-related words also made Van Dale’s annual list of nominees. Dutjestaks refers to the fee that parents must pay at some schools if their child requires a nap, while redddingsstrook is the emergency lane that cars should create if they slow down to a crawl on a motorway.

Van Dale, language experts in both the Netherlands and Flanders, has been running the Word of the Year contest for more than a decade. Dutch-speaking Belgium has its own list and its winning Word of the Year separate from the Netherlands, though sometimes the same words might make both lists of nominees.

People can vote for the Word of the Year until 17.00 on Monday, 14 December. The winning word will be announced the next day.

Photo ©FG Trade/Getty Images