Will measures be extended? Federal coronavirus update expected on Friday

As the current situation offers some hope that measures taken are working to restrict the spread of Covid-19, experts expect an extension

Residents of Belgium will find out late on Friday if the measures currently in place to control the spread of the coronavirus will be extended beyond 5 April. The National Security Council is meeting this week to discuss the confinement period.

Scientific advisors on the Covid-19 council say an extension – possibly to six weeks in total – is “essential” to slow down the spread of the virus. A decision could also be taken on Friday to further restrict movements outdoors.

“Containment is currently the only truly effective strategy,” the advisors said in a note on Tuesday. “Containment must be strictly implemented and have broad public support, as appears to be the case.”

As of yesterday morning, Belgium had 4,269 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been 122 deaths – an increase of 34 on the day before.