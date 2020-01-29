Willebroek cyber-attack a wake-up call for local authorities
Municipal services in Flanders must be better prepared for digital crime, says internal affairs minister Bart Somers
Hackers demand bitcoin
“With 24 of the 28 councils analysed, the ethical hackers hired were able to gain control of the entire IT environment or its key elements,” Somers said. “In a future where we want to constantly innovate, digitise and focus on smart cities, it’s crucial that we also pay attention to protecting our data and IT systems.”
The Willebroek attack began on Friday night, when all of the municipal computers and IT systems in the city in Antwerp province were paralysed. The hackers then made contact, demanding a payment in bitcoin to unlock the system.
Cyber safety first
The council did not respond to the demand, and by Monday had managed to open for business as usual, deploying back-up systems not attached to the affected network alongside old technology. “We’ve put everything we have into this,” mayor Eddy Bevers told VRT NWS at the weekend. “We’ve even brought out the old typewriters.”
It is not yet clear when Willebroek will get its normal IT system back, though it is estimated it will be this week. Meanwhile, police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack.
In the wake of the experience, Somers announced that he wants to make cyber security a priority. “Digitisation is only going to increase, so it’s important that we focus more on information and cybersecurity,” he said. “Services must be guaranteed and our citizens’ data must always be protected.”
We need to inform, support and raise awareness so that municipalities can protect themselves against hackers
With the federal government responsible for tracing and punishing cyber-criminals, the Flemish government can focus on prevention, he said. “We need to inform, support and raise awareness so that municipalities can protect themselves adequately against hackers,” he went on, explaining that he would make this a priority within Audit Flanders, the government agency that checks the standard of public administration.
“Among other things, I intend to have a plan drawn up with innovative security measures and procedures, and I would like to bring everyone together to achieve this, including software developers and ethical hackers. In this way, we can prepare our cities and municipalities for the future, in the interest of our citizens.”
Photo courtesy Gazet van Antwerpen