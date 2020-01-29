Willebroek cyber-attack a wake-up call for local authorities

Cyber safety first

The council did not respond to the demand, and by Monday had managed to open for business as usual, deploying back-up systems not attached to the affected network alongside old technology. “We’ve put everything we have into this,” mayor Eddy Bevers told VRT NWS at the weekend. “We’ve even brought out the old typewriters.”

It is not yet clear when Willebroek will get its normal IT system back, though it is estimated it will be this week. Meanwhile, police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack.

In the wake of the experience, Somers announced that he wants to make cyber security a priority. “Digitisation is only going to increase, so it’s important that we focus more on information and cybersecurity,” he said. “Services must be guaranteed and our citizens’ data must always be protected.”