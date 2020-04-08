A wine bar? Public toilets? Tell Brussels what you want to see under Vossenplein

Brussels-City is sitting on a potential gold mine of a heritage site. But what should they do with it?

What do you think should be done with the Second World War bunker hidden under Vossenplein, home to the famous Marollen market? If you are like most of the capital’s residents, you didn’t even know it was there.

The bunker was used by Marollen residents to escape bombardments. It was fitted with electricity and running water, including toilets and showers.

It is in excellent condition and was classified as protected heritage nearly two years ago. But Brussels-City has done nothing with it since then.

The Brussels region’s cultural heritage department is now trying to put a little pressure on city hall to put the space to good use so that it doesn’t fall into disrepair. “If you get a building classified, you are required to take care of it,” Thierry Wauters, the director of erfgoed.brussels, told Bruzz. “Only the city of Brussels can decide what to do with the space. Right now, it’s just sitting there, so it’s not really being maintained. That leads to a risk of dilapidation.”