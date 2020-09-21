Wolf pups snuffle hidden camera, lynx spotted in Belgium

Another video of Flanders’ fast-growing wolf pups has been released, as has the first definitive photographic evidence of a lynx in the Ardennes

New video footage of the wolf pups born in Flanders last spring has been released by the Institute for Nature and Forest Research (Inbo). The pups even discovered the hidden wildlife camera and nosed it a bit before moving on.

Born in early May, the pups have grown immensely, though are still extremely playful. While four pups were caught on video footage in June, only three can be seen in the latest footage, recorded by hidden wildlife cameras.

According to Inbo, the fourth pup has not been seen since July. The institute cannot say with certainty whether the pup is still alive. Many wolf pups, however, do die in the first few months of life.