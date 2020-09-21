Wolf pups snuffle hidden camera, lynx spotted in Belgium
Another video of Flanders’ fast-growing wolf pups has been released, as has the first definitive photographic evidence of a lynx in the Ardennes
Say ‘cheese’
Born in early May, the pups have grown immensely, though are still extremely playful. While four pups were caught on video footage in June, only three can be seen in the latest footage, recorded by hidden wildlife cameras.
According to Inbo, the fourth pup has not been seen since July. The institute cannot say with certainty whether the pup is still alive. Many wolf pups, however, do die in the first few months of life.
Deze recente beelden tonen drie spelende welpen. Het vierde welpje is al een tijd niet meer gezien.
Eén welp houdt wel héél erg veel van (verborgen) camera's. pic.twitter.com/tbZ3MSRkYd
— INBO - Instituut voor Natuur- en Bosonderzoek (@INBOVlaanderen) September 16, 2020
The litter of wolves was born to August and Noëlla, the only two adult wolves currently living in Flanders. It was the first time in 150 years that wolf pups were born in the region.
While several other adult wolves have spent time in Flanders over the last few years – most recently a lone male called Billy – they have all moved to other territories. Billy was last seen this summer in Germany.
The wolves are mostly at home in Limburg, sometimes crossing into Antwerp province. The wolves have been responsible for the death of livestock in the area, mostly sheep, but also three llamas, a kangaroo and a cow. This had led farmers to ask for help in protecting their livestock and to be given access to tracking devices so they know where the wolves are at any given time.
A wolf pack’s territory is about 300 square kilometres, and they are going to protect it for all their worth
While lone wolves will probably continue to pass through Flanders, according to Jan Loos of nature conservancy Landschap, the region isn’t big enough to host more than one actual pack. “The wolf is a very territorial animal,” he recently told Radio 2. “A wolf pack’s territory is about 300 square kilometres, which is enormous. And they are going to protect it for all their worth. If another pack tries to move it, it will be threatened, and attacked if necessary. So the wolves themselves will ensure that there will never be too many wolves here.”
In related news, a Landschap wildlife camera stationed in the Ardennes has captured a lynx for the first time. While the animal is suspected to have been present in this part of Wallonia for 25 years now, this is the first clear photographic evidence.
Video still courtesy Inbo