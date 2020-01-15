Wolves find each other, pups could follow

Flanders’ two wolves have been spotted together, which certainly means they will mate, according to wildlife experts

As expected, August and Noella have found each other. Based on nocturnal footage recorded by the Flemish Agency for Nature and Woods, the two wolves have paired up.

The male August has been roaming Limburg for about 18 months and had previously paired with Naya. The latter made headlines in 2018 when she became the first wolf to call Flanders home in 150 years.

Naya was last seen on footage last spring, and she was clearly pregnant. She was expected to give birth just before the summer, but she disappeared. There has been no sign of her or any cubs since, and environmental experts are certain that she was killed by hunters. She and August had been responsible for attacks on sheep in the area.

Now Flanders is getting another chance to host the birth of wolf cubs, the first in a century-and-a-half. A third wolf was spotted just last month and named Noella in celebration of the time of the year. It was suspected that she and August would locate each other and mate.