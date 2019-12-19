Word of the Year is winkelhieren, or ‘to shop here’

All 19 nominations for Word of the Year will appear in the digital version of Van Dale. At least temporarily.

“To become a permanent addition, the word has to be used frequently over a few years,” said VRT’s language advisor Ruud Hendrickx. “Often words disappear quite quickly out of daily use, and so also out of the dictionary.”

There is also a children’s Word of the Year and a teenager Word of the Year. The former this year is “karma”, which is having a heyday among kids in Flanders who love to sling the word at meanies or jokingly at their friends.

The latter is “yeet”, a word that has taken social media by storm. It’s been around for years, originating in basketball as an exclamation when the shooter is sure it’s a three-pointer or going to get nothing but net. It was picked up by the rest of the world when an American kid on social media used it to name a dance that went viral.

After that, “yeet” began to be known as throwing something out or down – like a slam dunk – and now it’s a general word to express delight, like “awesome” or “cool”. “Just like with the children’s word, we can see that American English has a major impact on language among Flemish youth,” said Hendrickx.

Photo: “I shop here” tote bags, handed out by Unizo