Work begins to compile the Canon of Flanders

The Canon can also be a wonderful starting point for a dialogue about Flanders, between all Flemings, old and new

The Canon of Flanders will cover the history and culture of the present-day region, with due respect for the territorial diversity and the shifting borders that preceded it, Weyts said. Attention will be paid to general history, art, culture, science, language, literature and Dutch studies, and both material and intangible heritage.

He insisted that both positive and negative aspects of the past would have a place in the Canon, “as both contributed to who we are today”. And like the Dutch version, the Canon of Flanders will be evaluated periodically and revised to reflect developing ideas.

The work will be led by Emmanuel Gerard, emeritus professor of history at KU Leuven. “What I like about this project is that it offers the opportunity to share knowledge of the past as widely as possible,” said Gerard.