Work begins to compile the Canon of Flanders
The new document will define the region’s historical and cultural reference points, for schools and the wider public
Making history
“A shared society is only possible if everyone realises who we are, and where we come from,” explained Flemish education minister Ben Weyts. Creating a Canon was a key proposal of his N-VA party when negotiating the present government coalition.
The project is inspired by the Dutch Canon of the Netherlands, which was created in 2006 and thoroughly revised this year. This divides the history of the territory into 50 windows, each devoted to a person, a period, an event, a place or a broader historical movement. These windows then connected by different thematic axes.
The Canon can also be a wonderful starting point for a dialogue about Flanders, between all Flemings, old and new
The Canon of Flanders will cover the history and culture of the present-day region, with due respect for the territorial diversity and the shifting borders that preceded it, Weyts said. Attention will be paid to general history, art, culture, science, language, literature and Dutch studies, and both material and intangible heritage.
He insisted that both positive and negative aspects of the past would have a place in the Canon, “as both contributed to who we are today”. And like the Dutch version, the Canon of Flanders will be evaluated periodically and revised to reflect developing ideas.
The work will be led by Emmanuel Gerard, emeritus professor of history at KU Leuven. “What I like about this project is that it offers the opportunity to share knowledge of the past as widely as possible,” said Gerard.
He will be responsible for finding nine colleagues with different backgrounds to assemble the Canon. This committee will decide independently how to approach the work, and whether to secure the help of additional experts.
The Canon of the Netherlands was primarily drawn up for use in schools, but has also developed an important role in the promotion of museums and cultural heritage. Something similar is expected of the Canon of Flanders, beginning with a website aimed at the general public.
“This will be a historic job in all respects,” Weyts said. “Our collective memory will take shape in the coming years. But the Canon can also be a wonderful starting point for a dialogue about Flanders: a dialogue between all Flemings, old and new.”