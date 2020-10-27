Workers’ hidden letter to the future found in Antwerp church

“Enjoy life while you can!” This is the message left for the future by workers repainting the ceiling of Sint-Jacobs’ Church in Antwerp during the German occupation in 1941.

Written on the back of two timesheets, the message is signed by John Janssen, Jul Gyselinck, Louis Chantraine and Jul Van Hemeldonck. It is dated 21 July 1941, more than a year after Antwerp was occupied by German forces.

The labourers put their message into a matchbox and tucked it into the lattice of an ornamental keystone, high up near the church’s ceiling. The matchbox was discovered during recent restoration work.

This is just what the four workers expected. “When it’s time for this ceiling to be repainted, we will no longer belong to this earth,” they wrote, before relating the hard conditions they were faced with.