World premiere: KU Leuven transplants lungs from former Covid patient

In these difficult times it is encouraging to know that lungs can recover sufficiently to qualify for a transplant

A series of follow-up tests showed no signs of lung damage, infection or reduced lung function. “The successful procedure shows that well-selected lungs can be safely transplanted after infection,” UZ Leuven lung specialist Laurens Ceulemans told VRT.

“In these difficult times,” she continued, “it is encouraging to know that lungs can recover sufficiently to qualify for a transplant and thus give another patient a second life. Following this case, we hope that more transplant centres will feel secure in evaluating such lungs when they are offered, thoroughly screening them using CT scans and, if possible, offer them for transplant.”

There were 113 lung transplants carried out in Belgium in 2019. As a respiratory disease, Covid-19 is likely to result in more patients eventually requiring transplants, while future potential donors are likely to have been infected.