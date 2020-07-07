Young cyclist dies of cardiac arrest during practice race

“What should have been a celebration has ended in a drama,” said Wortegem-Petegem mayor Luc Vander Meeren. “There are already flowers placed at the site where Niels died. And I am going to propose to the city council that we place a memorial plaque here or create a place where his family and friends can come to remember him.”

Cyclists are required to undergo cardiac check-ups, and De Vriendt had reportedly had one just two weeks ago. “With young athletes, we know that underlying heart problems can cause this to happen,” Tom Teulingkx, the chair of the Flanders’ federation of sports doctors, told Sporza. “They can in fact have inherited genetic problems.”

But riders can also acquire heart conditions during the course of their careers, said Teulingkx. “This could be related to scar tissue on the heart muscle caused by recurrent infections. Training or competing when you’re sick can play a role in this, but we don’t know if the intensity of the activity influences it. These are all blind spots that need more research.”

Photo: Niels De Vriendt’s teammates during the minute of silence held before Sunday’s race

©Luc Claessen/BELGA