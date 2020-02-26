Young people in Flanders not getting enough sleep

More than half of children and teenagers in Flanders are suffering from a chronic lack of sleep, which researchers call ‘very alarming’

Young people in Flanders get too little sleep and sleep poorly, according to a new study published by researchers at Ghent University (UGent). Researchers in the department of public health and primary care questioned 11,000 people aged 11 to 18.

Experts recommend that children of 11 and 12 sleep nine to 10 hours a night, and that teenagers sleep eight to 10 hours a night. The researchers found that youngsters in every age group were regularly sleeping too few hours.

Among the 11 to 12-year-olds, a full half were not getting the number of hours they needed during the school week. In the older age group, the findings were even worse: Among girls, some 70% were not getting at least eight hours of sleep during the week, while among boys, it was as high as 80%.

“The results are very alarming,” Anneke Vandendriessche, who led the study, told VRT. “We hope that much more can be done to make young people aware of the importance of enough sleep.”