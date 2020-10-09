Young wolf killed by car thought to be one of recent litter

There was a very high chance that a young wolf, without experience of crossing roads, would be hit by oncoming traffic

The organisation is now calling for urgent measures to allow wolves and other animals to safely cross busy roads. “We had predicted this, and the Flemish government had seen it coming too,” said Loos. “There was a very high chance that a young wolf, without experience of crossing roads, would be hit by oncoming traffic. There are no measures here to move animals safely.”

A number of large infrastructure measures are planned, such as an eco-duct over roads where wolves are known to cross frequently. However, Welkom Wolf wants to see short-term solutions implemented while these larger projects take place, such as tunnels under secondary roads.

The dead wolf is thought to be part of the first litter of wolves to be born in Belgium in 150 years. Four pups were born to Noëlla and August in May and were caught on camera this summer. One of them has not been seen for two months and is presumed to not have survived.