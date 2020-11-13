Zoo works with airport customs to stop illegal trade in wildlife meat

The worldwide trade in exotic plants and animal species is a lucrative business worth billions of euros a year. Brussels Airport is a hub in the trade as it often comes through the capital before moving on to other countries. It is estimated that more than 44,000 kilos of bushmeat comes through the airport every year.

The trade in wild animals not only threatens species, it poses health risks to people. We need look no further than the origins of the coronavirus to comprehend the potential dangers.

“Bushmeat is a potential threat to public health,” says Jouk. “It can bring sicknesses into the country like monkeypox and viral infections.” Anything confiscated at the airport is handed over to a specialised firm to destroy.

Jouk points out that some of the meat that comes through is considered a delicacy and can earn the seller a tidy sum. Other times it’s a smaller amount, meant for the passenger’s personal consumption. “For some travellers, it’s a traditional food from their homeland,” explains Jouk.

He says that their efforts appear to be making a difference. “Today, we find much less illegal product than we did a few years ago. The inspections and clear communication of the laws are making a real difference.”

